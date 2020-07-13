Zacks: Analysts Expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) to announce $50.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.20 million. Amalgamated Bank posted sales of $48.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will report full year sales of $203.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $206.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $200.66 million, with estimates ranging from $198.00 million to $203.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amalgamated Bank.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.94 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $11.05 on Monday. Amalgamated Bank has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $351.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAL. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 40.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 834,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 448.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 146,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 119,908 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,001,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 113,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 2,838.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 94,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

