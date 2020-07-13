Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Shares of MNR opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 12.20.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 514,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 38,988 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 457,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 12.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 320,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 239.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 123,800 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

