Zacks: Analysts Expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to announce $7.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.10 million to $7.20 million. American River Bankshares reported sales of $6.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year sales of $28.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $29.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.30 million, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $26.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 20.68%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

AMRB stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. American River Bankshares has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 23,783 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 9.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the period. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

