Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
BOUYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Bouygues from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Bouygues from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.
Bouygues stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97.
Bouygues Company Profile
Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.
