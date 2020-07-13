Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOUYF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Bouygues from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Bouygues from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Bouygues stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

