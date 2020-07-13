Dalata Hotel Group’s (DAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 475 ($5.85) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON DAL opened at GBX 267 ($3.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.76 million and a PE ratio of 6.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 282.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 316.54. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 502 ($6.18).

In related news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £9,962 ($12,259.41).

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

