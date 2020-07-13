Dalata Hotel Group’s (DAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 475 ($5.85) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON DAL opened at GBX 267 ($3.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.76 million and a PE ratio of 6.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 282.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 316.54. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 502 ($6.18).

In related news, insider Elizabeth McMeikan bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £9,962 ($12,259.41).

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

