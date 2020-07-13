Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WIZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,700 ($57.84) to GBX 4,150 ($51.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goodbody restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,808.18 ($46.86).

LON WIZZ opened at GBX 3,284 ($40.41) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,526 ($55.70). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,297.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,358.73.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

