Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,700 ($57.84) to GBX 4,150 ($51.07) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WIZZ. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 4,000 ($49.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,100 ($38.15) to GBX 3,300 ($40.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goodbody reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,808.18 ($46.86).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 3,284 ($40.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,297.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,358.73. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,526 ($55.70).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Analyst Recommendations for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

