Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,700 ($57.84) to GBX 4,150 ($51.07) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WIZZ. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,200 ($39.38) to GBX 4,000 ($49.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,100 ($38.15) to GBX 3,300 ($40.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goodbody reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,808.18 ($46.86).

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 3,284 ($40.41) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,297.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,358.73. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 1,500 ($18.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,526 ($55.70).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

