Jupiter Fund Management’s (JUP) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 169 ($2.08) to GBX 196 ($2.41) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 362 ($4.45) to GBX 249 ($3.06) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 335 ($4.12) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jupiter Fund Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 242.22 ($2.98).

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 246 ($3.03) on Monday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 12 month low of GBX 161.65 ($1.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 437.80 ($5.39). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 250.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 290.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18.

In other news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 19,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £49,868 ($61,368.45).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

