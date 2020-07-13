Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Raised to GBX 115

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.82) to GBX 145 ($1.78) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 159.75 ($1.97).

LON RMG opened at GBX 167.10 ($2.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 176.71. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.60 ($3.18).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 21.70 ($0.27) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). Research analysts expect that Royal Mail will post 2826.6070054 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stuart Simpson sold 19,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($1.94), for a total value of £30,579.32 ($37,631.45). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 186 shares of company stock worth $30,021.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

