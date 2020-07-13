Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 870 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 860 ($10.58) to GBX 870 ($10.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 740 ($9.11) to GBX 725 ($8.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 790 ($9.72) to GBX 760 ($9.35) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 830 ($10.21) to GBX 900 ($11.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 660 ($8.12) to GBX 700 ($8.61) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 820 ($10.09) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 875.71 ($10.78).

LON ANTO opened at GBX 987 ($12.15) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and a PE ratio of 19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 892.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 837.69. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 575 ($7.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 993.80 ($12.23).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

