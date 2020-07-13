Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on IAG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.92) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.08) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.40) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 425 ($5.23) price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 427.81 ($5.26).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 211.70 ($2.61) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($8.42). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 380.66.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.