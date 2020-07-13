IQE (LON:IQE) Downgraded by Barclays

IQE (LON:IQE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on IQE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 105 ($1.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.60 ($0.98).
IQE stock opened at GBX 44.56 ($0.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 18.86 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 76.30 ($0.94).
About IQE
IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.
