IQE (LON:IQE) Downgraded by Barclays

IQE (LON:IQE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IQE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 60 ($0.74) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 95 ($1.17) to GBX 105 ($1.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of IQE from GBX 45 ($0.55) to GBX 60 ($0.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.60 ($0.98).

Get IQE alerts:

IQE stock opened at GBX 44.56 ($0.55) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 18.86 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 76.30 ($0.94).

IQE (LON:IQE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) by GBX (0.86) (($0.01)). Research analysts expect that IQE will post 400 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.