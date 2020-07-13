Barclays Reiterates Equal weight Rating for Login (LON:OOUT)

Login (LON:OOUT)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Login stock opened at GBX 6.18 ($0.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 million and a PE ratio of -6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Login has a one year low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 8.25 ($0.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.10.

Login Company Profile

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in the United Kingdom. Its portfolio of digital full motion screens facilitates connectivity as out-of-home, digital, mobile, online, and screen media to create deeper brand experiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

