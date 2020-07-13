easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives Equal weight Rating from Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EZJ. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 545 ($6.71) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.46) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($13.54) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Main First Bank downgraded shares of easyJet to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($13.54) to GBX 450 ($5.54) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.08) to GBX 925 ($11.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 986.11 ($12.14).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 664 ($8.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.85. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410 ($5.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,570 ($19.32). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 729.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 948.24.

In other news, insider Moya Greene purchased 7,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 711 ($8.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.52 ($61,527.84). Insiders have purchased a total of 7,103 shares of company stock worth $5,045,082 in the last ninety days.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

