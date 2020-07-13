Deutsche Bank Increases KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Price Target to GBX 560

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 530 ($6.52) to GBX 560 ($6.89) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the copper miner’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 450 ($5.54) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 550 ($6.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Liberum Capital upgraded KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 550 ($6.77) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 601.43 ($7.40).

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

Shares of LON:KAZ opened at GBX 522 ($6.42) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 467.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 444.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. KAZ Minerals has a 12-month low of GBX 256.20 ($3.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 598.20 ($7.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

Featured Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.