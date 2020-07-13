Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Earns Under Review Rating from Peel Hunt

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Nanoco Group from GBX 20 ($0.25) to GBX 15 ($0.18) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

LON NANO opened at GBX 18.34 ($0.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 million and a P/E ratio of -14.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 13.46. Nanoco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.94 ($0.41).

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.66) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nanoco Group will post -2.6572068 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

