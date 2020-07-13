Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DLG. Morgan Stanley raised Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($4.06) to GBX 320 ($3.94) in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 341 ($4.20) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 328.17 ($4.04).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 282.40 ($3.48) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 274.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 294.39. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of GBX 225.40 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 355 ($4.37).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

