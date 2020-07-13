Morses Club (LON:MCL) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Morses Club (LON:MCL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Morses Club to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morses Club in a report on Monday, June 29th.

MCL stock opened at GBX 51 ($0.63) on Monday. Morses Club has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.72). The company has a market capitalization of $66.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 82.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

