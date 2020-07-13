BT Group – CLASS A’s (BT.A) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 182 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.20) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 179.38 ($2.21).

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 110 ($1.35) on Monday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 98.39 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 212.25 ($2.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 140.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 19,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £24,753.96 ($30,462.66). Also, insider Philip Jansen bought 1,834,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £2,017,400 ($2,482,648.29). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,953,646 shares of company stock valued at $215,765,396 in the last quarter.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

