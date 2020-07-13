BT Group – CLASS A’s (BT.A) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 210 ($2.58) to GBX 182 ($2.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 260 ($3.20) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 179.38 ($2.21).

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 110 ($1.35) on Monday. BT Group – CLASS A has a 12 month low of GBX 98.39 ($1.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 212.25 ($2.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 140.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a PE ratio of 6.32.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 19,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £24,753.96 ($30,462.66). Also, insider Philip Jansen bought 1,834,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £2,017,400 ($2,482,648.29). Insiders have acquired a total of 1,953,646 shares of company stock valued at $215,765,396 in the last quarter.

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Analyst Recommendations for BT Group - CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group - CLASS A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group - CLASS A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Dalata Hotel Group’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank
Dalata Hotel Group’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank
Wizz Air’s Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays
Wizz Air’s Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays
Wizz Air Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Wizz Air Price Target Lowered to GBX 4,150 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Jupiter Fund Management’s “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Jupiter Fund Management’s “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Royal Mail Price Target Raised to GBX 115
Royal Mail Price Target Raised to GBX 115
Antofagasta Given New GBX 870 Price Target at Deutsche Bank
Antofagasta Given New GBX 870 Price Target at Deutsche Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report