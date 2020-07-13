President Energy (LON:PPC) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

President Energy (LON:PPC)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of President Energy in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of PPC stock opened at GBX 1.65 ($0.02) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. President Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.90 ($0.10). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.50.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

