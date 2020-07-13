Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. VSA Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 145 ($1.78) to GBX 180 ($2.22) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 240 ($2.95).

Shares of CAML opened at GBX 158.20 ($1.95) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 148.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 169.65. Central Asia Metals has a 52 week low of GBX 100.20 ($1.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 233 ($2.87). The company has a market capitalization of $279.88 million and a PE ratio of 5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

