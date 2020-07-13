Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Associated Banc Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Associated Banc in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $12.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,367,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,429 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,201,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,026,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 407,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,066,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,731,000 after buying an additional 95,083 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

