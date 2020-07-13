Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vroom (VRM)

Vroom (NYSE: VRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/8/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Vroom stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. Vroom has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $60.91.

There is no company description available for Vroom Inc

