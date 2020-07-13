Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vroom (VRM)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Vroom (NYSE: VRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 7/8/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/6/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/6/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/6/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/6/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/6/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/6/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.
  • 7/5/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 7/5/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.
  • 6/9/2020 – Vroom is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Vroom stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. Vroom has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $60.91.

There is no company description available for Vroom Inc

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Associated Banc Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Associated Banc Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vroom
Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vroom
MSG Entertainment – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes
MSG Entertainment – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes
QuoteMedia Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
QuoteMedia Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
PERSIMMON/ADR Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
PERSIMMON/ADR Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
NOVOZYMES A/S/S Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
NOVOZYMES A/S/S Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report