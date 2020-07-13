MSG Entertainment (MSGE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ: MSGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/1/2020 – MSG Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

6/29/2020 – MSG Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2020 – MSG Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2020 – MSG Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/17/2020 – MSG Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2020 – MSG Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/21/2020 – MSG Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – MSG Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of MSG Entertainment stock opened at $71.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.51. MSG Entertainment has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $172.47.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other MSG Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $492,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

