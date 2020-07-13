QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuoteMedia, Inc. is a leading provider of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. The company is a single source for a wide array of market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, SEC filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. Its array of services benefit clients with an exceptional number of strong technical differentiators in embedded, fully private-labeled and seamlessly integrated environments. “

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $0.18 price target on shares of QuoteMedia in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

QMCI stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. QuoteMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. QuoteMedia had a net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

