PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PERSIMMON/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

PERSIMMON/ADR stock opened at $66.54 on Friday. PERSIMMON/ADR has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $2.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th.

PERSIMMON/ADR Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

