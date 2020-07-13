NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.74.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $558.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

