Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA’s (MGDDF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of MGDDF stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.26. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $126.30.

About Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

QuoteMedia Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
QuoteMedia Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
PERSIMMON/ADR Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
PERSIMMON/ADR Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
NOVOZYMES A/S/S Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
NOVOZYMES A/S/S Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA’s Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group
Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA’s Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank Lifted by Analyst
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank Lifted by Analyst
Capital One Financial Weighs in on Noble Energy, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Capital One Financial Weighs in on Noble Energy, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report