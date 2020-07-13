Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA’s (MGDDF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of MGDDF stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.26. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $126.30.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

