Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

BXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $20.86 on Monday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

