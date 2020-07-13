Capital One Financial Weighs in on Noble Energy, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Noble Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.68). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE:NBL opened at $9.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. Noble Energy has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

