Bancorpsouth Bank to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BXS)

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps anticipates that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BXS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $20.86 on Monday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 121,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the period. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.