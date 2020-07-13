Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get HARGREAVES LANS/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $39.43 on Friday. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.