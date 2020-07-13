Gilead Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report released on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $6.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.39. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,659. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,707 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.