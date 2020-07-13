JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.95. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.99.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $96.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,078,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,050,836,000 after buying an additional 666,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,592,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,844,306,000 after buying an additional 175,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,908,541,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.