LI NING CO LTD/ADR Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)

LI NING CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LI NING CO LTD/ADR in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LI NING CO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

LI NING CO LTD/ADR stock opened at $81.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. LI NING CO LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79.

About LI NING CO LTD/ADR

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

