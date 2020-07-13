Northcoast Research Weighs in on Shake Shack Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Analysts at Northcoast Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 10th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.06.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.19.

SHAK opened at $48.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,378,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $5,444,750. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Shake Shack by 343.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Shake Shack by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

