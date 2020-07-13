Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tecsys in a research report issued on Friday, July 10th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$27.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.28 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCS. Laurentian raised their price objective on Tecsys from C$24.50 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tecsys from C$24.50 to C$34.50 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TCS stock opened at C$31.60 on Monday. Tecsys has a 1-year low of C$12.43 and a 1-year high of C$32.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.33. The company has a market cap of $418.09 million and a P/E ratio of 206.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

