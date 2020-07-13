Victory Capital Holdings Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Victory Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $18.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $279,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $69,407.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 55,404 shares of company stock valued at $827,867. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

