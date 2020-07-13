FY2021 EPS Estimates for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Lifted by KeyCorp

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Welltower in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Welltower to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Edward Jones cut Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.23.

WELL opened at $50.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.84. Welltower has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,191,000 after buying an additional 331,100 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,886,000 after acquiring an additional 68,771 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

