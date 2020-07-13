Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Lowered by William Blair

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acer Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). William Blair also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACER. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of ACER stock opened at $3.50 on Monday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 25,156 shares during the period. 22.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

