Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Horizon National in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FHN. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stephens raised shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Horizon National has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $477.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendy P. Davidson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,138.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.