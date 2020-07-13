Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Corp Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FULT. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $94,713.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Moxley III purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.