Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hancock Whitney Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HWC)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

HWC stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.32. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.63 million. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 178.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $189,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

