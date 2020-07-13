Research Analysts Set Expectations for Regions Financial Corp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RF. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

NYSE RF opened at $10.29 on Monday. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,990.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at about $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 309.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,725,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,758,000 after acquiring an additional 899,837 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,638,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,169,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,341,000 after acquiring an additional 190,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

