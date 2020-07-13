Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Signature Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBNY. UBS Group upped their price target on Signature Bank from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Signature Bank from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $104.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.35. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.96 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.