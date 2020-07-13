Brokers Set Expectations for Bancorp Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TBBK. TheStreet downgraded Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ TBBK opened at $8.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $491.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.62. Bancorp has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $13.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth $52,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,327.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

