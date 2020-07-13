World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of World Acceptance in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for World Acceptance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.80). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $163.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.49 million.

WRLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $64.48 on Monday. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $43.16 and a 52 week high of $175.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $484.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 2.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

