Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the retailer will earn ($0.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

BBBY stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

