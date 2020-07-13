Trilogy Metals Inc (TSE:TMQ) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Trilogy Metals Inc (TSE:TMQ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TMQ. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at C$2.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $392.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.48. Trilogy Metals has a one year low of C$1.50 and a one year high of C$3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.12.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

