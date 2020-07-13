Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the retailer will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBBY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after buying an additional 2,270,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 30,324 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

